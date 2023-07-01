MS Democratic Party hosts town hall meeting on hospital closures

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Democratic Party is addressing hospital closures and calling for state leaders to address the lack of access for rural communities.

The party held a town hall meeting Friday to focus on hospital closures and their impact on rural residents. Internal medicine specialist and neurologist Dr. Torrance Green said heart attack and stroke victims’ lives are in jeopardy when traveling an hour or more for medical attention.

“This issue is not one that I think that our government can push down the road while the mass surpluses because our people are dying,” said Green.

Party officials said the closures also create a lack of mental health care access and increase unemployment rates in the surrounding community.

“This is not a partisan issue. Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or an Independent, we need our citizens to have access to adequate medical care,” said MS Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving.

The Mississippi Republican Party Secretary and former Hinds County Chairman Pete Perry says many hospitals that are closing have less than one person staying overnight and some hospitals are also closing their doors because of mismanagement.

“They want the state to step in and save the hospitals, and they want to do it with Medicaid expansion, and Medicaid expansion is to provide health care for the poor not to save hospitals,” said Perry.

Democratic Party Senior Committee Chairwoman Addie Green said the focus is to keep health care affordable and open to residents in all 82 counties.

“We’re hoping that they educate themselves, get out to vote for the candidates on the state level all the way to the local level,” said Green.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police released a surveillance image of the suspect who robbed Citizens National Bank...
Meridian Police release image of bank robbery suspect
Planero Bell
Local man sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole
Sheriff Todd Kemp said a suspect fired on an officer who had responded to a call in Stonewall.
Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Clarke County
Record challenging heat over the next couple of days
Record challenging heat expected Friday and Saturday
Officials in Alabama say two teenagers were seriously injured after they were struck by a...
2 teens critically injured after being hit by train in Alabama

Latest News

Aubri Sparkman (left) speaks to her mother, Colbey Sparkman, about the Duck Tape Stuck at Prom...
Hattiesburg teen finalist in ‘Duck Tape Stuck at Prom’ scholarship competition
Fireworks from Tate's Fireworks
Firework Safety Tips With Tate’s Fireworks
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples
Thousands attended the Essence Festival of Culture's daytime activities at the Ernest N. Morial...
Thousands attend daytime Essence Fest events; N.O. native is in charge of this year’s festival