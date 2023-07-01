Temple Summer Movies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Every Saturday for the month of July and the first week of August the temple theatre will be showing family-friendly movies for only 5 dollars.

With the crazy heat outside this gives the family an opportunity to get inside and do something fun and safe as we all look for ideas to get out of the sun.

The temple is very excited to be hosting this event as we talked with the manager at the temple Rodger Smith about this event.

“It’s just a good opportunity for families to come together in a safe environment and it really just feels like a home theatre out in downtown to come to watch a movie.”

If you have time the temple will be the place to beat the heat on Saturdays.

