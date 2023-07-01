Temple Summer Movies

Every Saturday for the month of July and the first week of August the temple theatre will be...
Every Saturday for the month of July and the first week of August the temple theatre will be showing family-friendly movies for only 5 dollars.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Every Saturday for the month of July and the first week of August the temple theatre will be showing family-friendly movies for only 5 dollars.

With the crazy heat outside this gives the family an opportunity to get inside and do something fun and safe as we all look for ideas to get out of the sun.

The temple is very excited to be hosting this event as we talked with the manager at the temple Rodger Smith about this event.

“It’s just a good opportunity for families to come together in a safe environment and it really just feels like a home theatre out in downtown to come to watch a movie.”

If you have time the temple will be the place to beat the heat on Saturdays.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police released a surveillance image of the suspect who robbed Citizens National Bank...
Meridian Police release image of bank robbery suspect
Sheriff Todd Kemp said a suspect fired on an officer who had responded to a call in Stonewall.
Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Clarke County
Record challenging heat over the next couple of days
Record challenging heat expected Friday and Saturday
Corey Harrelson, 47
Mississippi police officer arrested, fired for possession of child pornography
FILE - A person previously convicted of a felony felon holds a sign about voter suppression...
Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era Mississippi bans blocking some felons from voting

Latest News

Our high temperature will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s across the area and mixing that...
FIRST ALERT: The excessive heat continues for Sunday
If you were looking for an indoor event for your kids to enjoy and stay out of the heat then...
Children’s Museum Patriotic Event
Corey Harrelson, 47
Mississippi police officer arrested, fired for possession of child pornography
A local economist explained how the Supreme Court’s ruling on President Joe Biden’s student...
Students, state leader react to SCOTUS student loan forgiveness ruling