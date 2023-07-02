The 20th Annual Muscadine Music Festival

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today the muscadine music festival truly brought the sounds of summer to Quitman. The festival has been going on for 20 years, because it has a little something for everyone like live music, a car show, and great food.

The event has gone through a few small changes over the years such as its name, which was once known as the “I Put On For My City Car Show” by creator and festival organizer, Tracy McCarty. McCarty has seen the event thrive through not only location changes but an entire pandemic as well. He spoke to news 11 about why the event has been so important to him over the years. “I love cars I’ve always been a car person but on the same side of that I also own a business outside of town and I seen an opportunity to bring more people into town to view our businesses. And that’s really the biggest thing about it.” said McCarty.

The festival was free and all that was needed to enter the car show was the car’s registration.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.