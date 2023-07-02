Birmingham Stallions win second consecutive USFL championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BACK TO BACK!

For the second consecutive year, the Birmingham Stallions are champions of the USFL!

Led by a stellar game from WR Deon Cain, the Stallions took down the Pittsburgh Maulers 28-12 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Pittsburgh moved down the field with ease on their first drive of the game, but after a Pittsburgh penalty on the Birmingham 2-yard line, the Maulers were unable to get into the end zone and settled for an opening field goal.

After being stopped on fourth down on their first offensive possession, the Stallions got on the board during their second drive of the game with a huge play from Alex McGough to Davion Davis for a 42-yard touchdown.

After another Pittsburgh field goal, the Stallions yet again moved their #1 USFL offense down the field with ease. After a 34-yard reception by tight end Jace Sternberger, WR Deon Cain reeled in 3-yard touchdown grab just a few plays later for the Stallions second touchdown of the game.

Pittsburgh kicker Chris Blewitt nailed a 55-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, giving the Stallions a 14-9 lead after the first two quarters.

Birmingham started the second half doing what they do best; moving the ball down the field offensively. Alex McGough connected with Deon Cain in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown, Cain’s second touchdown of the game.

After another Pittsburgh field goal from Chris Blewitt, the Stallions were yet again moving the ball down the field. However, QB Alex McGough made a very uncharacteristic mistake on 3rd and goal fumbling the ball and giving up a defensive touchdown. However, the Maulers were called for an illegal forward handoff on the return and the touchdown was taken on the board.

Despite the huge swing in momentum in favor of the Maulers, the Stallions defense stepped up big and forced another field goal attempt from Blewitt. This time, he missed from 48 yards early in the fourth quarter.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Stallions all but locked up the game with another touchdown reception from Deon Cain, his third of the game.

Pittsburgh attempted to move down the field quickly to get back in the game, but the Stallions defense stopped the Maulers yet again and gave the ball back to Alex McGough and the Birmingham offense where they ran down the clock and ended the game giving the Stallions their second consecutive USFL championship. Stallions WR Deon Cain was named the USFL championship game MVP after a stellar performance with 171 all-purpose yards and four receptions for 71 yards and three touchdowns.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin celebrated the Stallions on Twitter with a celebratory tweet and an announcement of the championship parade.

Congrats to the champs! Now it's time to party. Join us for a championship parade Sunday at 2:30 from Protective Stadium to City Hall. #GiddyUp Birmingham Stallions pic.twitter.com/9dDbzEduy6 — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) July 2, 2023

