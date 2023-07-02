Carey students to get free textbooks this fall

By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Undergraduate students at William Carey University are scheduled to receive free textbooks starting this fall.

The changes are part of the university’s “Making College Affordable” initiative launched last year.

In addition to free books, the university will see an average increase of 40 percent in scholarship funds awarded to freshmen, transfers and international students.

“We were trying to create different ways in which we can enable a student to be able to come and to not have an excessive financial burden in the pursuit of their education,” said Dr. Daniel Caldwell, Carey provost/vice president. “So, this is where this low tuition and free books concept came to be.

