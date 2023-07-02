Church volunteers spend part of holiday weekend helping Louin tornado victims

Volunteers from New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church serve lunches to tornado victims in Louin Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers from many churches from Mississippi and beyond are continuing to provide food and relief supplies to tornado victims in Louin over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

“We’re up here serving the families that lost and we enjoy that, because it could’ve been us,” said Minnie Haynes, a volunteer from New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. “So, we just enjoy doing it.

Volunteers from several churches gathered at Community Center Missionary Baptist Church and nearby Jerusalem Baptist Church to hand out lunch plates and supplies, including shoes, canned food and toiletries.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for everybody to come together and help out in a time like this,” said Debbie Lott, a resident of Louin.

She stopped by Jerusalem Baptist Church to pick up several lunches for relatives who had damage from the deadly twister that hit the area on June 18.

Volunteers from churches in Covington County and Alabama said they were glad to help those in need.

“Biblically, we understand to esteem another man’s needs greater than ours, and whenever there’s a call, we’re supposed to be there to serve, that’s what we are, we’re servants,” said Michael Barton, pastor of Greater Worship Ministries in Eutaw, Ala.

Volunteers from New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will leave Monday morning to deliver two truckloads of water to tornado victims in Moss Point.

