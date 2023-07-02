The end to our nasty heat wave is fast approaching

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone and happy Sunday we will finally be on a continuous slope out of these blazing hot temperatures.

We will remain in a heat advisory until 9 PM tonight but after that, it doesn’t seem as though we will see it continue into Monday. We will be seeing plenty of rain over the next couple of days as well including today although most of it will stay off to the north of I-20.

You don’t want to forget your rain gear because even though it won’t be a total washout you will want to keep it close just in case.

4th of July:

We will start off our day fairly nice, but we will see some showers and thunderstorms start to fire up towards the afternoon hours. However, it won’t be a total washout so you won’t need to cancel any plans and some of us could not even see a drop of rain.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area as well so dress accordingly.

Tracking the Tropics:

All is quiet!

