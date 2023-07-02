Get in touch with your inner artist at the Creative Arts Camp

Paint brushes from Creative Art Camp
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper Springs Community Center welcomes kids k through 12 to the creative arts camp.

The camp focuses on creative expression and giving kids a safe creative outlet. Director and camp leader, Brejenn Allen, spoke with news 11 saying they just want kids to be free and get their emotions out in a healthy way. “I think it’s important for kids to come out and get creative because it’s a good outlet for our kid’s emotions. And there are plenty of unhealthy ways that they can get their emotions out there and we don’t want them to do that so creativity, learning about it here at this camp is a great way for them to learn about different healthy ways to express their emotions.” said Allen.

Parents are more than welcome to come as well and observe as kids paint, draw, and dive into art in all its many forms. The camp will be open every Saturday this July from three to six. Snacks will be provided at the camp as well.

