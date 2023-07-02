Man’s ankle monitor places him at site where wife’s body found, police say

PLANO, Texas (KTVT) - Police arrested a Texas man who became a suspect in his wife’s disappearance after an ankle monitor he was wearing for an unrelated case put him in the exact location where her body was found.

Before his wife, Sarah Dudley, disappeared, Karlton Dudley was awaiting a grand jury decision on whether to indict him for sexual assault of a child.

In an arrest warrant, Frisco Police detail how Karlton Dudley would see a friend’s daughter, who was under the age of 14, about twice a week. He would take her out to do things, often bring her back to his apartment and even have her stay the night.

Sarah Dudley's body was found stuffed in a black duffel bag at Lake Lewisville in Texas. Her husband, Karlton Dudley, is charged with abuse of a corpse after police say an ankle monitor put him in the exact location where her body was found. (Source: Family photos, KTVT via CNN)

After the girl’s mother discovered what she considered suggestive and inappropriate anime photos that Karlton Dudley sent on her daughter’s tablet, police say the girl claimed he had sexually abused her.

Karlton Dudley has denied having any sexual contact with the girl, but he was arrested in September. He was released on bond 10 days later wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle.

That monitor was still around his ankle this past Saturday when Plano Police say he was in the water at Lake Lewisville, the spot where his wife’s body, stuffed in a black duffel bag, was found Monday.

An affidavit states Karlton Dudley told police he was at the lake to go kayaking, but police records show he was in the same area where his wife’s body was found. Police also say the duffel bag matched the description of one Karlton Dudley had reported missing from his apartment.

Karlton Dudley is now charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly disposing of a body. His bail was set at $500,000.

The Tarrant County medical examiner has not yet reported how exactly Sarah Dudley died, but should her manner of death be ruled a homicide, police will be looking at filing more serious charges against her husband.

