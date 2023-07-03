31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Over two dozen cows were killed after a lightning strike hit a tree Saturday afternoon.

The Gardner family operates a farm in the Berlin Community in Cullman County and say 31 of their cows were killed after a lightning strike hit a tree where the cows were huddled under.

The Gardners say they have 16 cows left that were not injured in Saturday’s storm.

The estimated loss of the cows is between $25,000-$30,000 because the meat is not salvageable, according to the farmers.

We are working to get more details and will provide updates to this story as they become available.

