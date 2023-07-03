Frontline Responders: Long Creek VFD

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week for our Frontline Responders, News 11 spotlighted a volunteer firefighter department in Lauderdale County.

The Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department has recently commemorated its 50th anniversary, serving this small close-knit community.

“Anytime we are in a need the community steps up. They are here for our fundraisers. They’re never, you know, if we need something, they are always here to back the fire department,” said Chris Gardner, the Captain of Long Creek VFD.

Captain Gardner talks about the benefits of having a volunteer fire department.

“If somebody’s house catches on fire, we are the ones that go. The city’s got their full-time firefighters. We are all volunteers, so we don’t get paid, but when that tone drops in the middle of the night at 2 o’clock we are getting up, coming to the fire department. It’s just nice to know that hey, that my neighbor is going to have my back,” said Captain Gardner.

The department is also always looking for new recruits.

“We got 22 on the roster right now and we are always looking for new members. If you live out in the Long Creek community. We meet the first and third Tuesdays of every month. We would greatly appreciate, if you come by and see what we are about,” said Captain Gardner.

If you’re interested in learning how to get in involved, contact the Long Creek Fire Department at 601-481-1965.

