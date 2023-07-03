Preparing for Miss Hospitality

By Anna Williams
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some local contestants of the upcoming Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality competition completed a final practice session on Sunday, July 2nd before heading off to the state competition on July 9th.

The competition promotes economic development and tourism across our state and impacts the lives of young women who participate. Throughout the intense preparation process, contestants must learn the facts, love their state, and really want to promote the greatness of Mississippi.

“They’ve studied their tourism facts and figures. They’ve learned their hometowns and what is the best thing about their hometowns. They’ve volunteered at so many different events. I do it, it’s all volunteers, I have so many people that help and we do it because we want to better the young ladies of our community to teach them about our state and the wonderful things it has to offer,” said Randall.

Penny Randall has been a local director for twelve years and is a true Miss Hospitality herself. We wish our three local contestants luck as they compete for the state title on July 15th.

