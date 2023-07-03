Rain pushes the heat out of our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Monday. I hope you are enjoying a bit of a break from the heat but in its place, we are going to see some storms over the next couple of days.

Heat indices will still be close to the low 100s and upper 90s, but high temperatures will just sit in the low 90s. The chance for storms remains scattered across our area but there is no doubt that across our area we will see some thunderstorms develop this afternoon.

Make sure you grab your rain gear as you are heading out for the rest of the day today!

4th of July:

Well, our worst nightmares are coming true on the 4th of July as storms look to be moving through our area that afternoon. The main timing for the storms looks to be after the 2 PM hour and go until 10 PM in some places.

It won’t be a total washout so no need to cancel any plans but make sure you keep a very close eye on the radar as you are going out for your activities.

Tracking the Tropics:

All is quiet for now!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.