Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke Co. man

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old Johnny Ray Mason of Shubuta, Clarke County, MS.

Mason is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen walking west Sunday, July 2, at 6:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of County Road 610 in Clarke County, wearing a cream-colored shirt and blue jeans, according to MBI.

Mason suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment according to family members.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Johnny Ray Mason, contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 601-776-1385 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.