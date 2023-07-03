Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke Co. man

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old Johnny Ray Mason of Shubuta, Clarke County, MS.

Mason is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen walking west Sunday, July 2, at 6:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of County Road 610 in Clarke County, wearing a cream-colored shirt and blue jeans, according to MBI.

Mason suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment according to family members.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Johnny Ray Mason, contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 601-776-1385 or 911.

