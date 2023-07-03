Six people injured in two-car crash in Clarke county
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Six people were transported to H.C. Watkins Memorial Hospital in Quitman after a two-car crash Monday morning.
Sgt. Jameka Moore with Mississippi Highway Patrol said the accident happened at the intersection of Hwy 45 and Hwy 511 just before 9 a.m.
A Ford Transit was northbound on Hwy 45 attempting to turn onto Hwy 511, and a Kia Sedona was southbound on Hwy 45 when the two cars collided according to Moore.
All six people had minor injuries.
