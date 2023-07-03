Six people injured in two-car crash in Clarke county

The accident happened at the intersection of Hwy 45 and Hwy 511 just before 9 a.m.
The accident happened at the intersection of Hwy 45 and Hwy 511 just before 9 a.m.(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Six people were transported to H.C. Watkins Memorial Hospital in Quitman after a two-car crash Monday morning.

Sgt. Jameka Moore with Mississippi Highway Patrol said the accident happened at the intersection of Hwy 45 and Hwy 511 just before 9 a.m.

A Ford Transit was northbound on Hwy 45 attempting to turn onto Hwy 511, and a Kia Sedona was southbound on Hwy 45 when the two cars collided according to Moore.

All six people had minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University (PHOTO...
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University
Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead
Guitarist performing at the Muscadine Music Festival
The 20th Annual Muscadine Music Festival
Mason is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black...
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke Co. man
Hello everyone and happy Sunday we will finally be on a continuous slope out of these blazing...
The end to our nasty heat wave is fast approaching

Latest News

Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
July events to enjoy at the Children's Museum
Miss Hospitality
Preparing for Miss Hospitality