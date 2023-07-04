1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run

1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run(Sheriff Tyree Jones)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the three juvenile escapees from the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center has been captured, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Tyree Jones posted on social media Tuesday morning that 16-year-old Robert Earl Smith, Jr. was taken into custody Monday night at a house in Yazoo City.

He was captured by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

Tayshon Holmes, 17, and Jashon Jones, 15, remain on the run.

The three teens overpowered a guard, got ahold of their keys, and escaped just before midnight on Tuesday, June 27.

Jashon Jones was indicted on felony counts of armed robbery and auto theft in connection with an incident that occurred on July 29, 2022.

Tayshon Holmes was indicted on an aggravated assault charge for an incident that occurred in September, according to court documents.

Robert Earl Smith, meanwhile, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of William Doug Wood back in January.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at the intersection of Hwy 45 and Hwy 511 just before 9 a.m.
Six people injured in two-car crash in Clarke county
Mason is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black...
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke Co. man
Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Miss Hospitality
Preparing for Miss Hospitality

Latest News

31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
Stay updated with Storm Team 11
First Alert: Fireworks are not the only noise expected in tonight’s skies
Director of beverages Jay Watts is carrying on his family's almost 50-year tradition of service...
Coast Life: Carrying on family legacy of the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo
Two new Mississippi laws are designed to protect kids from easy access to porn