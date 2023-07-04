6-year-old boy praised for helping save child from drowning at lake

A little boy helped save another child from drowning at El Dorado Lake in Kansas.
A little boy helped save another child from drowning at El Dorado Lake in Kansas.(Kansas Wildlife & Parks – Game Wardens)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (Gray News) - Authorities in Kansas are recognizing a young boy for helping save a child from drowning over the weekend.

According to game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, 6-year-old Levi Alley alerted adults at El Dorado Lake after seeing a 5-year-old going under the water.

Authorities said thanks to Levi’s attentiveness and quick response, they were able to rescue the 5-year-old unharmed.

“Way to go, Levi!” the department shared. “Heroes come in all shapes, sizes and ages.”

Officials said the incident happened in the Walnut Swim Beach area of the lake.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at the intersection of Hwy 45 and Hwy 511 just before 9 a.m.
Six people injured in two-car crash in Clarke county
Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Mason is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black...
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke Co. man
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Miss Hospitality
Preparing for Miss Hospitality

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
Newton Co. Sheriff's Office makes hefty drug bust during traffic stop
Traffic stop leads to hefty drug bust in Newton Co.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies
LIVE: Biden to address NEA
FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify at his impeachment trial, attorney says