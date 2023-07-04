Coast Life: Carrying on family legacy of the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Since 1947, the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo has been part of the 4th of July Coast Life. One of the event’s directors is carrying on a family tradition that started almost five decades ago.

Jay Watts is only 23, but he brings plenty of experience to the Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

“I’ve been involved with it since I was eight,” Watts said.

When the organization had an opening for a director of beverages, Jay was an easy choice.

“As soon as he (Jay) turned 21 we just grabbed the books and threw it all at him and said here you’ve got to learn it,” said Donnie Armes, Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo weighmaster.

There wasn’t much about the rodeo Jay didn’t already learn from his family.

“Out of three generations I’m the 5th director,” said Watts.

Jay’s grandfather George Wright got the family tradition all started in 1975 when he first worked the rodeo. Wright went on to serve as director and weighmaster for many years before Jay’s uncle Mark Wright became weighmaster in the late 2000′s. Jay’s grandmother and his aunt were also directors and his mother was even a rodeo princess.

His grandparents have both passed away and Jay feels like he’s carrying on their legacy.

“They set the tone for how things were going to be done here and they had such a big involvement and played such a big part in everything for so long,” said Watts. “It makes me feel proud to carry on something that meant so much to them.”

While some of the other directors might not be related by blood to the Wrights, they still talk about the family, especially George Wright like they’re related.

“When I first started he took me by the arm, showed me the ropes and his famous thing to say was hey big boy you got it under control, and I would say I’m working on it,” said Richie Valdez, Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo president.

Now, it’s Jay Watts making the lasting memories every 4th of July and he’s made a strong impression on the current board president.

“I’m calling it now, he’s (Jay Watts) the future president,” said Valdez. “He’ll take the rodeo long and far, I’ll be able to sit back and watch it on the news and say I remember when he was just a young guy.”

This year Jay even got his other side of the family involved. His cousin Russell Scott, a cake baker surprised the rodeo staff with an elaborate cake, that could easily be mistaken for a fish.

“I’ve been coming out to the rodeos now since I was 5 years old and it’s just a way to say thank y’all for what you do,” said Scott.

The Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo might feel like a family reunion for Jay, but it’s also a celebration of the Coast he calls home.

“The rodeo has been there through a lot of natural disasters and good times as well,” Watts said. “The fact that this is our 75th year, it’s a real testament to the community because at the end of the day, we’re here because of the community.”

Last year the Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo honored the service of the Wright family.

Jay has sisters and other cousins that come and help annually. Although he doesn’t have kids now, he’s already thinking about the next generation. Jay said when he has kids, he would love for them to follow in the family tradition.

