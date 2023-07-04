Duo charged with child abuse after Mississippi child tests positive for meth

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two adults are facing charges after a child tested positive for methamphetamine in Calhoun County, Mississippi.

Joseph Alford and Leslie Burks were booked into the Calhoun County jail on Saturday, July 1, on child abuse charges.

Child Protective Services called the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office after the child tested positive, Sheriff Greg Pollan said.

The child belongs to the pair.

