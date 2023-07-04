First Alert: Fireworks are not the only noise expected in tonight’s skies

Stay updated with Storm Team 11
Stay updated with Storm Team 11(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy 4th! There is a low end threat for severe weather possible between 1pm-10pm tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be over the area bringing heavy rain and possible damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding. Remain weather aware and use caution on the roadways as storms roll through. Hopefully stormy conditions will clear up by 8pm tonight giving everyone enough time to still enjoy fireworks.

Highs are in the low 90s, but feels-like temperatures can still reach up to 105 degrees. continue to hydrate and pack your rain gear before starting. Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

