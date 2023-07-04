Holiday Update: Scattered storms continue this evening

Scattered storms continue this evening
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The rest of our Independence Day brings scattered showers & storms...including a low severe risk. So, it’s important to have an umbrella with you...even if it’s dry when you leave for your destination. Also, have ways of getting alerts in case a storm reaches severe limits. Damaging wind & hail are our main threats. Yet, localized flooding is also possible since some areas have picked up more than 3″ over the past couple of days.

The coverage of storms will lessen between 9PM and 12AM, but some areas could still have rain around. So, make sure to download our free WTOK Weather App to track the showers before heading off to a fireworks display: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/.

Wednesday morning could have isolated showers and/or patchy dense fog with temps in the low-mid 70s. The afternoon brings more scattered to numerous showers & storms along with a low risk for severe weather. So, continue to carry an umbrella, and have ways of getting alerts. Highs will hover near 90 degrees.

An umbrella is needed the rest of the week, and this trend will follow us into the weekend. No day will be a wash-out, but it’ll remain very muggy. Highs will be seasonable into the low 90s Thursday through early next week.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet in the tropics for now.

