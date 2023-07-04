FIRST ALERT: There’s a low severe risk for the 4th of July

Stay weather aware throughout the PM hours
Stay weather aware throughout the PM hours(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thankfully, the excessive heat wave is over, but the focused has shifted to a threat for severe storms. The severe risk is low, but it’s still something to be mindful of as you go throughout your Independence Day activities.

The morning of July 4th, aside from patchy fog, looks relatively dry. However, during the afternoon and evening, scattered showers & storms are expected. Some of those storms could reach severe limits with the main threats being damaging wind and hail. The lesser threats are tornadoes and flooding, yet flooding is something to monitor if a storm is slow moving (or sits over an area) due to the abundant moisture in the air. So, make sure to have ways of getting alerts...including our free WTOK Weather App: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/. Also, check the app before you start popping fireworks.

As for heat, it won’t be excessive. Highs will hover around 90 degrees, but it’ll be cooler (upper 80s) if rain finds you early in the afternoon before your area can heat up. Yet, it’ll remain very muggy with dew points in the mid 70s. So, heat indices will range from 99-104 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday brings a similar forecast because an upper disturbance will keep our weather pattern unsettled. Yet, rain chances become more hit & miss by Friday and the weekend...and temps will climb into the low 90s.

