Prayer Rally held in for 23-year-old Collinsville native involved in Clay County crash

Prayer Rally in Collinsville for Summer Ethridge
Prayer Rally in Collinsville for Summer Ethridge(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An entire community is coming together in support of a young woman after she was involved in a car crash last week in West Point.

Friends, neighbors, and well-wishers gathered this morning at First Baptist Church in Collinsville for a prayer rally for 23-year-old Summer Rae Ethridge, a Collinsville native and recent Mississippi State graduate.

Ethridge suffered multiple brain bleeds and has been in an induced coma after the wreck last Friday and doctors at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo began the waking up process Tuesday.

“People desire an intimate relationship with the God that created them and I think that’s very evident in the response to what has happed with summer and the response to her family and the heartfelt prayer and especially with the vigil today,” said Gunner Appleee, a church family friend and leader of the prayer rally. “I think it showed that people have a yearning for God, and they need an outlet to find that.”

There was a similar prayer rally held at the hospital in Tupelo this morning for Summer as well. News 11 will keep you posted on her condition.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened at the intersection of Hwy 45 and Hwy 511 just before 9 a.m.
Six people injured in two-car crash in Clarke county
Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Mason is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black...
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke Co. man
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Miss Hospitality
Preparing for Miss Hospitality

Latest News

Ed Abdella talks about his preparation for his 1161 mile bike ride across Mississippi
Newton Co. Sheriff's Office makes hefty drug bust during traffic stop
Traffic stop leads to hefty drug bust in Newton Co.
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
31 cows struck, killed by lightning in Cullman County
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run