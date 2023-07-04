Prayer Rally held in for 23-year-old Collinsville native involved in Clay County crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An entire community is coming together in support of a young woman after she was involved in a car crash last week in West Point.

Friends, neighbors, and well-wishers gathered this morning at First Baptist Church in Collinsville for a prayer rally for 23-year-old Summer Rae Ethridge, a Collinsville native and recent Mississippi State graduate.

Ethridge suffered multiple brain bleeds and has been in an induced coma after the wreck last Friday and doctors at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo began the waking up process Tuesday.

“People desire an intimate relationship with the God that created them and I think that’s very evident in the response to what has happed with summer and the response to her family and the heartfelt prayer and especially with the vigil today,” said Gunner Appleee, a church family friend and leader of the prayer rally. “I think it showed that people have a yearning for God, and they need an outlet to find that.”

There was a similar prayer rally held at the hospital in Tupelo this morning for Summer as well. News 11 will keep you posted on her condition.

