Saints TE Foster Moreau says he’s in ‘full remission’ after cancer diagnosis

Saints tight end Foster Moreau played at Jesuit High and LSU before being drafted by the Raiders.
Saints tight end Foster Moreau played at Jesuit High and LSU before being drafted by the Raiders.
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints tight end Foster Moreau is in “full remission” after four months of treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma, he announced Monday (July 3) in a tweet.

“After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin lymphoma,” Moreau wrote. “I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered.”

Moreau, 26, received the Stage 2 diagnosis in March after Saints team physician Dr. John Amoss noticed an abnormality during a physical examination of the free agent who played the previous four seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Two months later, the Saints signed the former Jesuit High and LSU player to a three-year contract worth a reported $12 million, including $8 million in guaranteed money.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University (PHOTO...
NBA Hall of Famer sends first installment of $1M pledge to Jackson State University
Mason is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black...
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke Co. man
Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead
The accident happened at the intersection of Hwy 45 and Hwy 511 just before 9 a.m.
Six people injured in two-car crash in Clarke county
Guitarist performing at the Muscadine Music Festival
The 20th Annual Muscadine Music Festival

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener