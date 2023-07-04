Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Southern Mississippi football took a giant leap forward under Will Hall in 2022. The Golden Eagles improved to 7-6 last season after winning only three games in each of the previous two campaigns. Hall will be entering his third season at the helm of the Golden Eagles and is still in search for the right fit under center for his team. Ty Keyes, Trey Lowe, Zach Wilcke and Jake Lange all had right moments when they were saw action last year, but none of the four were consistent enough to hang on to the job. If the season started today, Hall would probably call on a couple of transfers in Houston transfer Holman Edwards or Clemson transfer Billy Wiles to take the opening game snaps. Keyes and Lowe both transferred out to East Mississippi Community College and Liberty University while Wilcke and Lange are still competing for playing time.

No matter who runs the offense, the plan is to make sure the ball goes to Frank Gore Jr. Gore, who made Athlon’s All-American preseason team for 2023. The talented junior gained 1,573 all-purpose yards and scored 13 touchdowns in 2022. Also, Hall brought in Memphis transfer “Dreke” Clark, so the running game will be in good hands. The Eagles’ leading receiver from last year in Jason Brownlee is gone, but Jakarius Caston, Latreal Jones and Ty Mims are great targets along with tight end Cole Cavallo. Throw in the versatile Chandler Pittman at the slot position, and the downfield passing attack is good. The offensive line returns three starters and is led by left guard Gerquan Scott. The center is veteran Bryce Ramsey.

The defense is known for playing great defense and this year should be no different. USM allowed only 23 points per game last fall, and if they can fill some spots in the secondary could be one of the top units in the Sun Belt with six starters returning. The unit suffered a blow in the off season when last year’s coordinator Austin Armstrong departed to Florida to take over the Gators’ defensive unit. Will Hall promoted Dan O’Brien to lead the defense. Safety Jay Stanley returns to lead the unit, and he will have help from tackle Jalen Williams and edge rusher Averie Habas, along with defensive ends Quentin Bivens, Kristin Booth and Armondous Cooley. The return of middle linebacker Hayes Maples from injuries is a big boost to the talented unit.

The Golden Eagles have an extremely difficult non-conference schedule as they will play at Florida State and Mississippi State. It will be no easy task against Cotton Bowl winner Tulane when they visit Hattiesburg in the third week of the season. The Eagles will host Alcorn in their season opener.

The Sun Belt schedule is favorable to conference wins at home this year. The most difficult game will be against a 12-win Troy team while USM should be the heavy favorite against Texas State, University of Louisiana-Monroe and Old Dominion. Road games against Appalachian State, South Alabama and Louisiana will be difficult but not impossible to escape with wins. The Arkansas State contest is a manageable road win. Having said all that, the Eagles will have to steal some of those difficult road contests to improve on last year’s seven-win season.

Short Notes

Three former Mississippi greats were named to the Major League All-Star teams, and one former Bulldog got the ball up to the majors. Former MSU great Brent Rooker of the Oakland A’s was named to the American League team. Southaven’s Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves and Lucedale’s Justin Steele of the Chicago Cubs were named to the National League team. Former MSU Bulldog Jordan Westburg made his MLB debut last week with the Baltimore Orioles.

For the ninth season, the SEC Network will have 14 days of programming dedicated to one of each of the 14 schools. Ole Miss will appear this Saturday while Mississippi State will appear on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.