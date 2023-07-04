Traffic stop leads to hefty drug bust in Newton Co.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A traffic stop on I-20 westbound near mile marker 110 resulted in a hefty drug bust around 3 a.m. Monday morning according to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington.

Sheriff Pennington said after interviewing the driver, a K-9 unit searched the car where they found several illegal narcotics.

Over half a pound of methamphetamine, 6.3 grams of cocaine, 500 fentanyl pills, 12 grams of fentanyl powder, and $3,089 in cash were found according to Pennington.

Pennington said the driver, Denice Maria Puhala of California, is charged with aggravated trafficking and is awaiting to appear before a justice court judge.

