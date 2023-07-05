1 killed, 7 injured in shootings in Boston, Brockton, officials say

Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Five people were wounded and two were arrested following a shooting early Wednesday in the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan, police said. One person was killed and two others injured in a separate shooting in Brockton, south of Boston.

In Boston, three of the five shooting victims were transported to hospitals, but none of the injuries were believed to be life threatening, officials said. Two people were arrested and two guns were recovered, but no one was charged in the shootings, said Boston police spokesperson Kim Tavares.

Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

In Brockton, one person was killed and two people injured, according to the Plymouth County district attorney.

Police were actively investigating both shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Teen killed, 3 others injured after ATV accident in Mississippi
Newton Co. Sheriff's Office makes hefty drug bust during traffic stop
Traffic stop leads to hefty drug bust in Newton Co.
Prayer Rally in Collinsville for Summer Ethridge
Prayer Rally held in for 23-year-old Collinsville native involved in Clay County crash
PCSD says Coach Kevin Woods, who worked in the district for over 25 years, passed away Sunday...
‘We will never be the same’: Beloved Pass Christian coach passes away, school board confirms

Latest News

GRAPHIC: The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the use-of-force incident.
GRAPHIC: Suspect who was recording police pushed down, caught on video
No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple warns others after fire caused by bottle rocket destroys home
GRAPHIC: The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the use-of-force incident.
GRAPHIC: Woman recording police pushed down
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault
FILE - North American Boxing Federation super middleweight champion Antwun Echols is hoisted...
Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite,’ dies in Iowa at age 51