City of Meridian Arrest Report July 3, 2023

Robbery

At 11:30 AM on June 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery in the 2100 block of Highway 19 North. The victims stated they were threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:37 AM on July 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:25 AM on June 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.