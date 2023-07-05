City of Meridian Arrest Report July 3, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TEDRIC R LANIER19834901 14TH ST APT 19 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
KENDUNDA L STEVENS19774024 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
SAUL ZEPEDA1991HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
DEMETRIUS M DURR JR19994508 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DEVONKIAS MOSLEY1995200 23RD ST APT B99 MERIDIAN, MSASSAULT ON A MINOR
SIMPLE ASSAULT
JAZILYN DIXON20042321 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
STALKING
JONIE C WILLIAMS19872028 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
PIERCESON C PURVIS19972000 COUNTRY CLUB DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI
RICHARD LEWIS JR19802846 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ANIYAH A BROOKS20022425 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MYCHAL A WILLIAMS198926 MAGNOLIA ST HICKORY, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 30, at 6:00 AM to July 3, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 11:30 AM on June 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery in the 2100 block of Highway 19 North. The victims stated they were threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:37 AM on July 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:25 AM on June 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Teen killed, 3 others injured after ATV accident in Mississippi
Newton Co. Sheriff's Office makes hefty drug bust during traffic stop
Traffic stop leads to hefty drug bust in Newton Co.
Alan Akin, 58, died in the early morning fire Wednesday.
Overnight fire claims the life of Lauderdale County man
Prayer Rally in Collinsville for Summer Ethridge
Prayer Rally held in for 23-year-old Collinsville native involved in Clay County crash

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 3, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 30, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 30, 2023
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault