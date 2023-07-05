City of Meridian Arrest Report July 3, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TEDRIC R LANIER
|1983
|4901 14TH ST APT 19 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|KENDUNDA L STEVENS
|1977
|4024 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|SAUL ZEPEDA
|1991
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|DEMETRIUS M DURR JR
|1999
|4508 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DEVONKIAS MOSLEY
|1995
|200 23RD ST APT B99 MERIDIAN, MS
|ASSAULT ON A MINOR
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JAZILYN DIXON
|2004
|2321 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
STALKING
|JONIE C WILLIAMS
|1987
|2028 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|PIERCESON C PURVIS
|1997
|2000 COUNTRY CLUB DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|RICHARD LEWIS JR
|1980
|2846 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|ANIYAH A BROOKS
|2002
|2425 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|MYCHAL A WILLIAMS
|1989
|26 MAGNOLIA ST HICKORY, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 30, at 6:00 AM to July 3, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 11:30 AM on June 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery in the 2100 block of Highway 19 North. The victims stated they were threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:37 AM on July 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:25 AM on June 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
