City of Meridian Arrest Report July 5, 2023
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ROBERT D MOORE
|1983
|HOMELESS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 3
STALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|WILLIE E STARKS
|1982
|HOMELESS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|CAMIRYA N CHANEY
|2004
|5226 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|CAMIRYA N CHANEY
|2004
|5226 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISTURBING THE FAMILY
|CHRISTOPHER D FORD
|1985
|1318 19TH ST APT B3 MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|MARQELLOUS S OSBORNE
|1986
|6318 OAKLAND HEIGHTS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DORLISEYA L RUSH
|2001
|1009 38TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|DEMARCUS M RUSH
|1996
|1009 38TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|KADARRYUS M GORDON
|1992
|2520 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 5, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 4:36 PM on July 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3700 block of Vally Street. The victim stated he was threatened with pistols and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:02 PM on July 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6700 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 21 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:58 PM on July 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Davis Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.