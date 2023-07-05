City of Meridian Arrest Report July 5, 2023

Robbery

At 4:36 PM on July 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3700 block of Vally Street. The victim stated he was threatened with pistols and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 2:02 PM on July 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6700 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 21 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:58 PM on July 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Davis Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.