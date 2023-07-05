City of Meridian Arrest Report July 5, 2023

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ROBERT D MOORE1983HOMELESSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 3
STALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
WILLIE E STARKS1982HOMELESSSIMPLE ASSAULT
CAMIRYA N CHANEY20045226 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
CAMIRYA N CHANEY20045226 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISTURBING THE FAMILY
CHRISTOPHER D FORD19851318 19TH ST APT B3 MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
MARQELLOUS S OSBORNE19866318 OAKLAND HEIGHTS ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DORLISEYA L RUSH20011009 38TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
DEMARCUS M RUSH19961009 38TH AVE APT 4 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KADARRYUS M GORDON19922520 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 5, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 4:36 PM on July 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3700 block of Vally Street. The victim stated he was threatened with pistols and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:02 PM on July 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6700 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 21 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:58 PM on July 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Davis Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Teen killed, 3 others injured after ATV accident in Mississippi
Alan Akin, 58, died in the early morning fire Wednesday.
Overnight fire claims life of Lauderdale County man
Newton Co. Sheriff's Office makes hefty drug bust during traffic stop
Traffic stop leads to hefty drug bust in Newton Co.
Prayer Rally in Collinsville for Summer Ethridge
Prayer Rally held in for 23-year-old Collinsville native involved in Clay County crash

Latest News

Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 5, 2023
The NCSO said Zachary Bourrage was last seen on Jan. 31, 2021.
Human remains identified in Neshoba County, investigation continues
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 3, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 3, 2023