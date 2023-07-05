City of Meridian Arrest Report June 30, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
AESHRAE L POLLARD19826319 32ND ST MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST
KATHERYNE S BOWDEN19961521 25TH AVE APT 6 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TERRELL A MELILLO19986605 STENNIS RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
KASEY B RIGSBY19931040 AYCOCK RD MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
KAELA NEWELL20023708 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
TRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 29, at 6:00 AM to June 30, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:50 AM on June 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Teen killed, 3 others injured after ATV accident in Mississippi
Newton Co. Sheriff's Office makes hefty drug bust during traffic stop
Traffic stop leads to hefty drug bust in Newton Co.
Alan Akin, 58, died in the early morning fire Wednesday.
Overnight fire claims the life of Lauderdale County man
Prayer Rally in Collinsville for Summer Ethridge
Prayer Rally held in for 23-year-old Collinsville native involved in Clay County crash

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 30, 2023
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault
Newton Co. Sheriff's Office makes hefty drug bust during traffic stop
Traffic stop leads to hefty drug bust in Newton Co.
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run