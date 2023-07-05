City of Meridian Arrest Report June 30, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|AESHRAE L POLLARD
|1982
|6319 32ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST
|KATHERYNE S BOWDEN
|1996
|1521 25TH AVE APT 6 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|TERRELL A MELILLO
|1998
|6605 STENNIS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|KASEY B RIGSBY
|1993
|1040 AYCOCK RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|KAELA NEWELL
|2002
|3708 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 29, at 6:00 AM to June 30, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:50 AM on June 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
