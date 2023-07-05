Daily rain chances are expected through next week

It's a good idea to keep an umbrella with you
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have returned to a wash, rinse, and repeat type of forecast. Each day, scattered to numerous showers & storms are possible courtesy of upper disturbance, surface boundaries, abundant moisture, and simply the heat of the afternoon. So, make sure that you don’t leave the house without an umbrella...but no day will be a complete wash out.

Daily morning patchy fog is also possible along with highs each afternoon hovering around 90 degrees. It’ll remain humid with dew points in the 70s, and heat indices will generally range from 99 -105 degrees each day. So, continue practicing heat safety.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet in the tropics for now, and let’s hope it stays that way.

