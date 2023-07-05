Ed Abdella kicks off his 1,161 mile Bike Around Mississippi fundraiser

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Ed Abdella is hitting the Mississippi roads in hopes of raising awareness for many of the historic buildings around Mississippi.

Everyone was invited to Merrehope Tuesday to kickoff Ed Abdella’s bike around Mississippi with a patriotic send-off celebration.

Abdella began his near 1200-mile bike ride around the state on July 4th, and is scheduled to come back on July 9th.

Abdella has a goal to raise $25,000 in donations for the historic Merrehope home located here in Meridian.

