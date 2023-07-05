First Alert: Hump Day brings another chance for severe weather

Low potential for severe storms
Low potential for severe storms(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! A level one marginal risk remains in place today for the entire viewing area. Heavy rain is possible as well hail and damaging winds due to a upper level trough and a mid level ridge that will combine and create a southwest flow.

Once the southwest to west flow is met with a shortwave trough it will help spike the potential for scattered showers and storms through the day. Keep your weather guard up between 1pm-9pm tonight.

High temperatures are in the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. Despite the slightly below average temperatures today, it will still be very humid out and feels-like temperatures can reach up to and a little over 100 degrees. Remember those heat safety tips and have a wonderful Wednesday.

