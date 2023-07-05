Fourth of July event hosted for Louin children

Free Kids event in Louin for 4th of July
Free Kids event in Louin for 4th of July(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fourth of July looks drastically different for the community of Louin this year.

Last month, an EF-3 tornado hit the community, leaving many residents without homes.

Sandra Moffett wanted to bring a sense of normalcy to the holiday by organizing an event for the children.

“I hate it so bad that kids in Louin are not able to do this right now because of what’s going on with their community, their homes and their families,” said Moffett. “The idea just hit me, ‘Why can’t they have it? Why can’t we just bring the snow cones to the kids?’”

Dominiq Otis, the owner of Juiced Up Snowballs, came to County Road 16, providing a free treat to everyone in hopes it brightened their Independence Day.

“The community is so welcoming, they are loving; everyone is like, “Hey, we’re glad you’re here, it’s hot outside, we haven’t had a break, so this is the break that we need,’” said Otis. “We just want to chill and relax on the Fourth of July, and we’re just glad to be here.”

Southern Pine Electic and Airsouth Heating and Cooling also came to Louin, handing out lunches and giving goody bags to children.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
The accident happened at the intersection of Hwy 45 and Hwy 511 just before 9 a.m.
Six people injured in two-car crash in Clarke county
Mason is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black...
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke Co. man
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Newton Co. Sheriff's Office makes hefty drug bust during traffic stop
Traffic stop leads to hefty drug bust in Newton Co.

Latest News

The Lakeside Showdown
July events to enjoy at the Children's Museum
Community in Action continues fundraising for A/C for historic Booker T. Washington Gym
Many adults attended the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian for a night to embrace their...
MCM-Meridian hosts signature summer fundraising event