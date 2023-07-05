Independence Day Celebration at Bonita Lakes Park

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 4th of July is a day full of fireworks and celebration, and no one celebrated quite like the folks at Bonita Lakes Park.

Many in the community followed the trail of American flags to Bonita Lakes Park to celebrate Independence Day. The festivities kicked off at 6:30 and there was enough food and live music to go around. News 11 spoke with meridian’s own Scott McCuaig, to see how he felt about performing in front of the hometown crowd. “It’s kind of like playing in front of your family you know. You got a good crowd and it feels comfortable. Everybody knows what kind of music I do, so hopefully they’ll enjoy it tonight. I still believe we got the greatest country in the world. We’ve got a lot of problems but there’s no place I’d rather live. Especially in Mississippi too.” said McQuaig.

The celebration concluded with a fireworks display you didn’t want to miss at 9pm. It’s always great to see how the holiday that celebrates our nation’s independence truly helps bring communities together every year. The WTOK family wishes you a happy Independence Day and we hope you celebrated with your family safely.

