Graveside services for Infant William Allen Worrell will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Antioch Southern Methodist Church Cemetery, with Bro. Frankie Herrington officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Infant Worrell is survived by his parents, William Worrell and Brittany Herrington; paternal grandparents, Willie Worrell (Haley) and Chrystal Scruggs (Steven); maternal grandparents, April Herrington and Jesse Jerkins; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jeffery Allen Herrington.

Psalm 25:1-5 KJV “(A Psalm of David.) Unto thee, O LORD, do I lift up my soul. O my God, I trust in thee: let me not be ashamed, let not mine enemies triumph over me.Yea, let none that wait on thee be ashamed: let them be ashamed which transgress without cause. Shew me thy ways, O LORD; teach me thy paths. Lead me in thy truth, and teach me: for thou art the God of my salvation; on thee do I wait all the day.”

