Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 5, 2023

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Teen killed, 3 others injured after ATV accident in Mississippi
Alan Akin, 58, died in the early morning fire Wednesday.
Overnight fire claims life of Lauderdale County man
Newton Co. Sheriff's Office makes hefty drug bust during traffic stop
Traffic stop leads to hefty drug bust in Newton Co.
Prayer Rally in Collinsville for Summer Ethridge
Prayer Rally held in for 23-year-old Collinsville native involved in Clay County crash

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 5, 2023
The NCSO said Zachary Bourrage was last seen on Jan. 31, 2021.
Human remains identified in Neshoba County, investigation continues
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 3, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 3, 2023