Local reactions to June 23 Lauderdale Co. Grand Jury Final Report

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 reached out for community reaction after the Lauderdale County Grand Jury released another final report on June 23.

According to the grand jury report, the recommendations included purchasing new body cameras, car camera equipment, and software with a surplus of $1 million dollars from the budget.

“The surplus that has been mentioned is that the city council removed the $1,000,000. A little bit over $1,000,000 from our budgets of unfilled billets from, I believe, October to February of this year and put that in their legislative budget, which is, as I said, it’s over a million dollars. And it’s just sitting there so they could look at it and decide if that’s something that they want to use to move the money for cameras,” said Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith.

Mayor Jimmie Smith believes the grand jury report is concerning and said the city is working to address these issues to improve the police department.

“We got a drone that we’re looking at. Matter of fact, I understand that it should be here within the next day or two, hopefully. We are trying to build a room where we have monitors so that we can watch our cameras here locally and so. We’re doing things. We’re working on it and I will ask from the grand jury that our body cameras on the police officers aren’t failing. The police department is looking at some new cameras now. They’re trying out a couple and we’re going to be monitoring and trying to do whatever we can to make it safe for our police officers,” said Mayor Smith.

Two Meridian residents shared their opinions.

“I think if the city or county has extra money that it would be beneficial to our police department. It would also save them. People would know actually what happened in a case. It also saves the individual person too. There would be no he-said-she-said,” said Cindy Morris, a Meridian resident.

“If they have extra money to spend and they can spend it on body cameras for police and cameras that they can use for surveillance. Or anything else, anything that can protect them, and help solve some of the crime in town, I think it’s a good thing,” said David Morris, another Meridian resident.

The grand jury also suggests that the Mayor and City Council should work together to resolve issues dealing with the police department’s budget.

Lastly, the report advises the Mayor, the City Council, and the Meridian Police Department to submit a written report to the Circuit Clerk addressing these recommendations before the next grand jury meeting in November 2023.

