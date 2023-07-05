Mississippi Highway Patrol releases July 4 holiday enforcement numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - During the July 4 holiday travel period, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said it issued a total of 4,458 citations, made 49 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 508 drivers for occupant restraint violations.

The agency also investigated 76 crashes, which resulted in four deaths and 30 injuries. The fatal wrecks happened in Chickasaw, Panola, Marion and Itawamba counties.

The MHP published details about each crash that involved a death.

On July 3, 2023, at approximately 8:07 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 15 in Chickasaw County. A 2018 motorcycle driven by 50- year-old Christopher D. Mooneyham, of Houston, Miss., traveled south on Highway 15 when the vehicle collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic traveling north, driven by 48-year-old Jesse E. Rogers, attempting to turn left onto CR 405. Mooneyham died in the crash.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 3:56 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 315 in Panola County. A 2020 Nissan Murano, driven by 63-year-old Verda Taylor of Sardis, Miss., traveled north on US Highway 6 when it collided with a 2016 Peterbilt driven by 55-year-old Charles L. Johnson of Enid, Miss., traveling south on Highway 315. Taylor died in the collision. Johnson received moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 35 in Marion County. A 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by 61-year-old Jerry Raynes of Carson, Miss., traveled south on Highway 35 when it collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by 20-year-old Joeana Rego of Columbia, Miss., traveling south on Highway 35. Jerry Raynes received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

On July 04, 2023, at approximately 11:01 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 371 in Itawamba County. A 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by 67-year-old Vernon Williams of Memphis, Tenn., traveled south on Highway 371 when the vehicle left the roadway, overturning several times. Williams died in the crash. All crashes remain under investigation.

