Memorial services for Mr. James Ronald “Ronnie” Norman will be held 2 pm, Saturday, July 01, 2023 at Grace United Baptist Church of Decatur, 2087 Lebanon Church Rd, Decatur. Bro. Jamie Leach will officiate.

Greeting of the family will be held one hour prior to the service at Grace United Baptist Church.

James Ronald “Ronnie” Norman, beloved husband of Mary Rebecca “Becky” Norman, entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 29, 2023.

Ronnie was born on December 6, 1947 in Union, Mississippi. He was the son of Sybil and Jim Norman. He joined the Air National Guard before graduating from Newton High School in 1966. After returning from active duty, he married his high school sweetheart, Becky, in August of 1967. Ronnie graduated from East Central Community College in 1968. In 1970, he graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Accounting, and later in 1976, he received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The University of South Alabama in Mobile, AL. Ronnie retired from Atlas Roofing Corporation in 2022 after 35 years of service as a corporate accountant. He loved his work family.

His activities throughout his life included competing in triathlons, watching Mississippi State sports, and working and gardening at home. He was a devoted member of The Gideons International and American Legion Post 173 in Hickory, MS.

Ronnie loved his family and loved to work. He was saved on September 16, 2009 and was a deacon and faithful member of Grace United Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Jerry May.

He survived by Becky, his loving wife of 56 years; sons, Bryan Norman (Diane) of Union, Mark Norman (Paula) of Dubois, PA, Eric Norman (Amber) of Starkville; four grandchildren, Anna Brumfield (Braxton) of Madison, Mason Norman of Union, Grant Norman of Atlanta, GA and Slade Norman of Starkville; brother, Kenneth Norman (Irmi) of Kleve, Germany and sister, Janice Roane of Ruston, Louisiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Honorary Pallbearers: Braxton Brumfield, Mason Norman, Grant Norman, Slade Norman and David Pitts

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Gideons International, Newton County Gideons P.O. Box 297 Newton, Ms 39345 or Grace United Baptist Church of Decatur, 2087 Lebanon Church Rd, Decatur, MS 39327.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

