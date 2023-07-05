Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Earl Nunnery will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Enterprise with Rev. Jimmie Bunch officiating. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Enterprise with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, July 7, 2023 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Quitman Chapel.

