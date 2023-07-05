Private memorial services for Mrs. Charlene Powell will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Powell, age 82, of Blackwater passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Riverbirch Assisted Living in Union.

Charlene was born on December 24, 1940 in Pharr, Texas to the late Juan and Maria Pedraza. She was an excellent mother and homemaker as well as a wonderful cook. She had a green thumb, and could make anything grow. She fiercely loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her beloved dogs, GiGi and Lola.

Survivors include her children, Cynthia Laird (the late, Bill Laird), Robin Seale (Tommy), and Mike Pace (Teresa), as well as her bonus child, Tommy Powell; grandchildren, Erica Barnett, Justin Seale (Jamye), Jarrod Seale (Lisa), Susanna Fieber (Timothy), Grant Pace (Brittany), and Ryan Pace (Ivori); numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Ted Pedraza (Mary Ann); as well as many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, H.W. “Wayne” Powell; her stepson, Jim Powell; and one sister, Kay Pedraza.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family suggest memorials be made as donations to the Dementia Society of America in lieu of flowers.

