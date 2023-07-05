Overnight fire claims the life of Lauderdale County man

Alan Akin, 58, lost his life in the early morning hours Wednesday in a house fire.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Around 1:00 a.m. a call went out to dispatch of a Lauderdale County home that was fully engulfed. It was in this fire, located in the 3500 block of Dr. Brock Road, that 58 year old Alan Akin lost his life.

According to his wife, Teresa, she had last seen Akin around 7:30 pm when she brought him dinner. His neighbor then took him to Bonita Lakes where Akin enjoyed the fireworks display. Afterwards he brought Akin back home.

Akin suffered from mobility issues and had to use a scooter to get around. His wife, Teresa, was staying with her mother, who is a dementia patient, caring for her when the fire happened. Teresa told News 11 they believe the fire started in the office area of the home.

News 11 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

