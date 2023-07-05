Reverend Harold D. Scott, Jr.

Funeral services for Reverend Harold D. Scott, Sr. will begin at 12:00 PM Friday, July 7, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Ron Leonard officiating. Service music will be provided by Mr. Michael Gibson and Mr. Scott Rosales. Interment will follow at Jones Chapel Church of God Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Reverend Scott, 100, of the Clarkdale Community, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Raised in Webster County, MS, Harold was born to Lonnie and Zona Scott and graduated from Cumberland School in 1942. He attended college briefly before joining the Navy and serving in World War II, serving aboard the USS Princeton. It was in the war where his ship was sunk and he survived to continue to fulfil the calling on his life as a minister of the Gospel. After his service he met and married his wife of nearly 75 years, Charlotte A. Scott. Following his surrender to Ministry, Harold attended Mississippi College and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary completing his Master of Divinity Degree. Rev. Harold served multiple churches through the years. He preached his final sermon at the age of 94; and although he no longer filled the pulpit, he continued his ministry of prayer for six more years. Bro. Harold loved to garden and traveling with Mrs. Charlotte and family in his spare time.

Bro. Harold is survived by his wife; Charlotte Scott; children, Beth Rosales (Val), Harold D. Scott, Jr. (Ximena), and Leslie Scott (Cindy); grandchildren Scott Rosales (Heather), Mandy Carbia (Enrique), Lindsey Copeland (Chad), Phyllis Holladay (Jason), and Philip Scott (Emily). Great-grandchildren, Cody Copeland, Layne Copeland, Kaelyn Carbia, Alex Rosales, and one on the way. One sister, Sue Williams; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Scott is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, and four sisters.

The Scott family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Baptist Children’s Village; St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Gideons International in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandson. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Compton and Gary “Bones” Davidson.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Scott family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 11:45 prior to funeral rites at Noon.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.