Ronald Lee Geatches
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT
Ronald Lee Geatches, 76, of the Pleasant Hill Community passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born September 6, 1946, in Linton, Indiana. He was a retired Staff Sergeant U.S. Army National Guard.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Sandra Geatches; daughters, Ronda Floyd (Daryl) and Tammie Mazingo (Larry); sister, Karla Meek (Gary); and 5 grandchildren, Amanda Coats (Jared); Mariah Floyd; Cassandra Turner (Chad); Marcus Floyd; and Ronnie Geatches; and 4 great-grandchildren, Terilyn; Nora; Maverick; and Olivia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Wayne Geatches and Betty June Harrell Geatches; and his son, Wayne Edward Geatches.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Leon Ross officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

