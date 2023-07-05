Voter registration deadline for Aug. 8 primaries coming soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There are only days left to register to vote and be eligible to cast a ballot in the Aug. 8 primaries in Mississippi. The deadline is Monday, July 10, at 5 p.m. Mail-in forms must be postmarked by that time.

All Circuit Clerk offices in the state will be open for special hours Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m. until 12 noon, to accommodate people who may not be able to come in Monday through Friday.

Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson advises local residents who registered when they renewed their driver’s license and have NOT received a new voter registration card to call her office at 601-482-9731 to verify the registration is effective for Aug. 8. Others should call the clerk’s office in their county of residence.

Be aware the polling place for voters who are already registered may have changed since the last election due to redistricting. Check your voter registration card for the correct county precinct for elections in August and November.

