2 juvenile escapees captured by Capitol Police; all 3 now back in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All three of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center escapees are now back in custody.

On Thursday, two of the escapees, Tayshon Holmes, 17, and Jashon Jones, 15, were captured by Capitol Police, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed.

On July 3, 16-year-old Robert Earl Smith, Jr. was taken into custody at a house in Yazoo City.

All three escaped the detention center just before midnight on Tuesday, June 27, when they overpowered a guard and got ahold of their keys.

Holmes and Jones, according to Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey, are now persons of interest in a carjacking that took place Thursday morning.

According to Luckey, police followed the vehicle which led them to a Jackson apartment complex where they located Jones and Holmes.

In May, a fight at the facility injured Smith and another detainee. Last year, Rondarius Ragsdale escaped from the facility.

Jashon Jones was indicted on felony counts of armed robbery and auto theft in connection with an incident that occurred on July 29, 2022.

Tayshon Holmes was indicted on an aggravated assault charge for an incident that occurred in September, according to court documents.

Robert Earl Smith is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of William Doug Wood back in January.

