20 Years Later: Stronger through Reconciliation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday will mark the 20-year anniversary of the Lockheed Martin shooting, when an gunman at the Meridian plant shot 14 of his co-workers, killing six of them, before committing suicide.

The week-long Reconciliation Week kicked off Thursday to announce all the activities planned for the next several days. Reconciliation Week Committee Chair Stacey Miller said all the events of Reconciliation Week are planned to remember those lost and to help unite and promote community healing.

“The answer to divisiveness is not more divisiveness,” said Miller. “You have to counter that with the opposite, which is love, and that is what my father represented as a minister and bringing people together. We want the enemy to not be other people but the things and issues that keep us separated.”

“I think what’s concerning about the community as a whole is making sure that we understand that we have a calling to be united,” said Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith. “We need to care about our community.”

Some of the events include the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Friday morning on the 3rd floor of Meridian City Hall, a motorcycle parade Saturday, lemonade at Dumont Plaza Wednesday and the Reverend Charlie Miller Memorial Luncheon next Wednesday.

Reconciliation Week activities (Reconciliation Week Committee)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.