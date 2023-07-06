Administrators at MPSD prepare for the upcoming school year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Summer vacation is already nearing an end for students across the country, and that means administrators and teachers are preparing for the upcoming school year.

The Meridian Public School District administrators are meeting this week to do just that.

These leaders in the district are coming together to learn more about their co-workers and what are ways they can work together to make the school district an A-rated school district.

“This school district is awesome, and they have high goals, and with those high goals, they are going to have to learn. They are learning right now how to get other people to see those goals. Leaders are repeaters, so they’re going to go throughout the district and repeat the goal and then also do the goal to work the a district that they want to be,” said Program Facilitator, Montez Jones.

“With this particular program, there are strengths in some of us are influencers, some are advisors, some are what we call drivers, but in particular, this particular program. This means that you have drivers, you have people who are stable, you have those who love the planning part, that’s the compliant people, so we all need all of this,” said Assistant Superintendent for MPSD, Dr. Rosalind Operton.

This year’s retreat for the administration was titled “Learning Today, Leading Tomorrow.” The administrators learned skills to highlight the strengths and learn about other opportunities for growth within the district.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.