Are you tired of the rainfall?

Keep rain gear handy
Keep rain gear handy(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Thursday! Scattered showers and storms remain the trending topic this week, so keep your umbrellas packed. We are out of the way for severe storms as of now, but stay updated with Storm Team 11. The severe risk is to the west and could move into our area as storms fire up.

Light showers will pick up near 12pm the heaviest rain can be expected nearing 4pm this afternoon lasting through 7pm. Through the rest of the night plenty of moisture remains and stray showers are possible. It will be another hot afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Stay safe and have a lovely Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zuri Wilson receives her diploma from Pearl High School on May 18, 2023, inside the Mississippi...
Pearl High student wins battle to wear Native American regalia at graduation ceremony
Alan Akin, 58, died in the early morning fire Wednesday.
Overnight fire claims life of Lauderdale County man
Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault
100-pound stingray caught and released at Dauphin Island
‘It took us 45 minutes to reel in’; locals land 100-pound stingray at Dauphin Island

Latest News

Family and friends honor Zachary Bourrage’s life with a balloon release
The identity of human remains found on County Road 729 in April of this year was recently...
Family and friends honor Zachary Bourrage’s life with a balloon release
CDC: Increase in tickborne diseases and how to keep your pet safe
CDC: Increase in tickborne diseases and how to keep your pet safe
Local reactions to June 23 Lauderdale Co. Grand Jury Final Report