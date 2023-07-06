Are you tired of the rainfall?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Thursday! Scattered showers and storms remain the trending topic this week, so keep your umbrellas packed. We are out of the way for severe storms as of now, but stay updated with Storm Team 11. The severe risk is to the west and could move into our area as storms fire up.

Light showers will pick up near 12pm the heaviest rain can be expected nearing 4pm this afternoon lasting through 7pm. Through the rest of the night plenty of moisture remains and stray showers are possible. It will be another hot afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Stay safe and have a lovely Thursday.

